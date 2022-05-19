Is Barbora Krejčíková playing in the 2022 French Open?

The French Open is the next major in the tennis calendar. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded.

Barbora Krejčíková won the 2021 French Open, and that was the first grand slam win of her career. Her previous best finish was her appearing in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open. She seems to play well on clay so the surface at Roland-Garros favors her game.

Her status for the 2022 French Open remains uncertain. She has not played since February and has yet to appear on clay this season. That being said, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering her with +2200 odds to win at Roland Garros. Those are the eighth-best odds of the field.