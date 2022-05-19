Is Naomi Osaka playing in the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open is here. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded.

One tennis player that is expected to play in the tournament is Naomi Osaka. A year ago, she withdrew from the tournament citing her mental health after issues revolving around post-match press conferences. By all accounts she will be back for this year’s tournament.

Osaka was in the news recently because she announced she was starting her own sports agency. Osaka has never won this major and the furthest she has made it is the third round. She played in the 2022 Australian Open but lost in the third round. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Osaka has +2800 odds to win the 2022 French Open.