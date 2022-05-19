Is Novak Djokovic playing in the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open will start this month. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded. Unlike the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will be playing in the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic won the 2021 French Open and has won this major twice in total. He wasn’t able to play in this year’s Australian Open because of his COVID-19 vaccination status at the time. Tournament officials announced he would be allowed to play in spite of his refusal to get the vaccine.

Djokovic is currently the number one ranked tennis player in the world and is expected to get the 1-seed in the draw on Friday. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at +175.