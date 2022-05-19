Is Carlos Alcaraz playing in the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open is on the horizon. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday, May 20th. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded.

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz suffered a minor injury earlier this year, and pulled out of the Italian Open to fully heal. He is expected to play at Roland Garros in the coming days.

Alcaraz is only 19 years old and is already one of the best tennis players out there. He is ranked as the number six tennis player in the world. Alcaraz played in the 2020 and 2021 French Opens making this his third appearance in the major. So far, his highest finish has been in the third round last year. At DraftKings Sportsbook, he is tied for the best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at +175 and is tied with Novak Djokovic.