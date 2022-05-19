Is Rafael Nadal playing in the 2022 French Open?

The French Open will get started this month. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded.

Ahead of the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal suffered a minor injury. He has looked good in practice, though, so he is expected to play in the major. Nadal is the King of Clay and has won the French Open a record 13 times. His last win at Roland-Garros came in 2020. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Nadal has +250 odds to win the 2022 French Open. He is projected to earn a top-five seed in the draw on Friday.