How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Celtics vs. Heat

Date: Thursday, May 19

Start time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics had a 62-54 lead in Game 1 before getting completely smoked in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum ran out of gas in the second half, being uncharacteristically careless with the basketball too often. Boston’s defense also gave up too many open shots, but should be improved with the return of Marcus Smart.

The Heat let Jimmy Butler carry them in Game 1, and the star forward will look to keep up that production in Game 2. Tyler Herro also had a big game, while Gabe Vincent filled in admirably for Kyle Lowry. The Heat have played sound basketball on both ends of the floor this postseason at home, and that should continue tonight.