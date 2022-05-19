Derrick White OUT for Game 2 vs. Heat for personal reasons

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White will not play in Game 2 against the Miami Heat Thursday for personal reasons. It looks like White is heading back to Boston for the birth of his child.

Boston Celtics say Derrick White is out tonight against the Miami Heat due to personal reasons. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2022

The Celtics are likely getting Marcus Smart back in this game, so White’s absence won’t be too big on the court. Payton Pritchard is line to get big minutes here with White out. Boston needs strong point guard play here with the possibility of going down 2-0, so we’ll see how Smart and Pritchard perform.

White has been struggling this postseason, averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 34.7 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from behind the arc. Maybe his personal situation was weighing on him a bit, and he’ll start to play with a more free mind for the rest of the series. White is likely to be back for Game 3 in Boston Saturday.