Jimbo Fisher calls Nick Saban ‘a narcissist’ and goes in on ‘buying of players’

We’ve got the biggest of beef in the SEC West ever. And one amazing press conference that will never be forgotten.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Holy moly, we have some real college football beef in the dead of the offseason.

After allegations from Nick Saban that Texas A&M “bought every player” in their current No. 1 recruiting class, Jimbo Fisher called a press conference.

He did not hold back.

Here’s a few other choice ones:

“There’s a reason I ain’t went back and worked for him.”

“When you walk on water, I guess it don’t matter.”

“I don’t cheat and I don’t lie.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on October 8 this fall and the executives at ESPN can go ahead and give that showdown the full College Gameday treatment. Meanwhile, the CBS suits are already probably already sending their production trucks down to set up for that SEC on CBS game.

The Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in College Station last year and will come into this new season with heavy expectations. You can bet that the gasoline that has now been poured on the fire of this already brewing SEC West rivalry will burn well into the fall.

