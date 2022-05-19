Jimbo Fisher calls Nick Saban ‘a narcissist’ and goes in on ‘buying of players’

Holy moly, we have some real college football beef in the dead of the offseason.

After allegations from Nick Saban that Texas A&M “bought every player” in their current No. 1 recruiting class, Jimbo Fisher called a press conference.

He did not hold back.

Jimbo Fisher lighting into his old boss Nick Saban, calling him a “narcissist,” … “ Some people think they’re God. … Go dig into his past, and how he’s done things.” The SEC is WILD. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 19, 2022

Jimbo Fisher in response to Nick Saban’s comments on his recruiting: “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how ‘God’ did his deal. You may find out about a guy that did a lot of things you don’t wanna know.” pic.twitter.com/9CAcetRCk5 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 19, 2022

Jimbo says that he doesn't cheat or lie. Said as a kid, he learned he'd get slapped if he did.



"Maybe somebody should have slapped him."



Holy crap. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 19, 2022

Here’s a few other choice ones:

“There’s a reason I ain’t went back and worked for him.”

“When you walk on water, I guess it don’t matter.”

“I don’t cheat and I don’t lie.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on October 8 this fall and the executives at ESPN can go ahead and give that showdown the full College Gameday treatment. Meanwhile, the CBS suits are already probably already sending their production trucks down to set up for that SEC on CBS game.

The Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in College Station last year and will come into this new season with heavy expectations. You can bet that the gasoline that has now been poured on the fire of this already brewing SEC West rivalry will burn well into the fall.