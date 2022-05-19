Juventus transfer rumors: Club won’t play Alvaro Morata’s buy option

Juventus F.C. has been rumored to have its eyes on striker Álvaro Morata with the intention of buying his transfer rights from Atletico Madrid during the summer. However, the latest report indicates Juventus has a price point in mind it is unwilling to budge from. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport Italy, Juventus will not pay the €35m buy option for Morata. He is currently at Juventus on a loan deal from Atletico.

Juventus won’t pay €35m buy option for Álvaro Morata. This was part of the plan, already communicated to Atletico Madrid - but negotiations could take place for a different fee #transfers @skysport



Morata’s future with Juventus will now depend on price tag decided by Atléti. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2022

Romano further notes that this decision was part of the plan and has been communicated to Atletico Madrid, but negotiations could continue at a different fee.

Morata’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2023 so there could be increased pressure to find a resolution sooner rather than later. If more suitors for Morata begin to emerge, then Atletico could increase the asking price. FC Barcelona had been rumored to be interested in Morata back in the January transfer window and could emerge as a suitor with the striker’s future with Juventus now in question.

In Serie A this season, Morata took part in 35 matches and scored nine goals with seven assists.