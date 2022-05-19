 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Juventus transfer rumors: Club won’t play Alvaro Morata’s buy option

Atletico Madrid will likely try to decide a new fee for Morata.

By pete.hernandez
/ new
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Alvaro Morata of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus and SS Lazio at Allianz Stadium on May 16, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus F.C. has been rumored to have its eyes on striker Álvaro Morata with the intention of buying his transfer rights from Atletico Madrid during the summer. However, the latest report indicates Juventus has a price point in mind it is unwilling to budge from. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport Italy, Juventus will not pay the €35m buy option for Morata. He is currently at Juventus on a loan deal from Atletico.

Romano further notes that this decision was part of the plan and has been communicated to Atletico Madrid, but negotiations could continue at a different fee.

Morata’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2023 so there could be increased pressure to find a resolution sooner rather than later. If more suitors for Morata begin to emerge, then Atletico could increase the asking price. FC Barcelona had been rumored to be interested in Morata back in the January transfer window and could emerge as a suitor with the striker’s future with Juventus now in question.

In Serie A this season, Morata took part in 35 matches and scored nine goals with seven assists.

