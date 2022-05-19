Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison transfers to USC

The college football transfer portal continues to spin deep into the month of May and one of the biggest decisions of the offseason came this afternoon when former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison announced his transfer to USC.

Addison is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign this past season, catching 100 targets for 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns to earn consensus First Team All-American honors and the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver. He, along with eventual Pittsburgh Steelers first round QB Kenny Pickett, helped the Panthers capture the ACC Championship with a surprise 11-3 campaign.

Addison’s entry into the transfer portal a few weeks ago came with controversy as allegations of tampering by new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley arose. Rumors also floated around of him being lured to USC by significant NIL money, causing another cycle of hysteria over NIL within college football media.

Nevertheless, the Maryland native is now bound for Los Angeles, where he will link up with fellow DMV native and former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. Addison currently has +7000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook while Williams is listed at +900.