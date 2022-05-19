P.J. Tucker won’t return in Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee contusion

Update: Tucker is going to have a MRI on his knee tomorrow morning, which is not a great sign in terms of his availability for Game 3.

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 20, 2022

The Miami Heat have ruled P.J. Tucker out for the rest of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics with a knee contusion. The Heat are getting blown out in this game, so there’s no use in pushing Tucker while he’s in pain. He finishes with five points, four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker left tonight's game with a left knee contusion and will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 20, 2022

Tucker had a similar knee problem in Game 1, but did return to the contest. This seems like an aggravation of that injury and now appears to be more serious. The Heat will need Tucker’s defensive chops for this series, especially with the way the Celtics are capable of shooting the ball like they did in Game 2. We’ll see if Tucker can play in Game 3 Saturday.

If Tucker is out for an extended period of time, look for Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin to take some of his minutes at the small forward spot. The Heat might start Tyler Herro in Tucker’s place if he cannot play in Game 3.