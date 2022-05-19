 clock menu more-arrow no yes

P.J. Tucker won’t return in Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee contusion

The Heat SF had a knee issue in Game 1 as well.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at The FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Tucker is going to have a MRI on his knee tomorrow morning, which is not a great sign in terms of his availability for Game 3.

The Miami Heat have ruled P.J. Tucker out for the rest of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics with a knee contusion. The Heat are getting blown out in this game, so there’s no use in pushing Tucker while he’s in pain. He finishes with five points, four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes.

Tucker had a similar knee problem in Game 1, but did return to the contest. This seems like an aggravation of that injury and now appears to be more serious. The Heat will need Tucker’s defensive chops for this series, especially with the way the Celtics are capable of shooting the ball like they did in Game 2. We’ll see if Tucker can play in Game 3 Saturday.

If Tucker is out for an extended period of time, look for Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin to take some of his minutes at the small forward spot. The Heat might start Tyler Herro in Tucker’s place if he cannot play in Game 3.

