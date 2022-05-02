 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyrann Mathieu to sign contract with Saints, per report

The All-Pro safety will be heading down to New Orleans after spending the last few years in Kansas City.

By DKNation Staff
Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a Chiefs defensive penalty during the third quarter near Ray-Ray McCloud #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Length and dollar details have not yet been released.

2021 performance

Mattieu was praised for his contributions as a team leader in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. Th 30-year-old safety has also been a key contributor on the field. Last season, he had 76 total tackles, the most he’s had since joining the Chiefs. He also managed to record two tackles for a loss, one sack and three interceptions. Matthieu has 13 picks in his three seasons with the Chiefs.

Originally a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, he spent the first five years of his career there, before joining the Houston Texans for one season.

What it means for Saints

The Saints have filled a major void on their defense after losing Marcus Williams in free agency, who signed a massive five-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Mathieu will be a solid addition on the backend, paired alongside fellow strong safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

With the signing of Mathieu, the Saints are loaded at free safety as they also have Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen, who signed in free agency. Maye signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal, while Sorensen signed a one-year deal.

