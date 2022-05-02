Tyrann Mathieu to sign contract with Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Length and dollar details have not yet been released.

2021 performance

Mattieu was praised for his contributions as a team leader in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV. Th 30-year-old safety has also been a key contributor on the field. Last season, he had 76 total tackles, the most he’s had since joining the Chiefs. He also managed to record two tackles for a loss, one sack and three interceptions. Matthieu has 13 picks in his three seasons with the Chiefs.

Originally a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, he spent the first five years of his career there, before joining the Houston Texans for one season.

What it means for Saints

The Saints have filled a major void on their defense after losing Marcus Williams in free agency, who signed a massive five-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Mathieu will be a solid addition on the backend, paired alongside fellow strong safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

With the signing of Mathieu, the Saints are loaded at free safety as they also have Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen, who signed in free agency. Maye signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal, while Sorensen signed a one-year deal.