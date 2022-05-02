The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and F1 fans should get used to it. This GP is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. This race was first proposed in 2018 with the intention to hold the race in 2019. That didn’t happen due to complications, but the Miami Grand Prix is finally here.

Race weekend begins with two practice sessions on Friday. There will be a third practice session on Saturday that will lead to qualifying. The race will take place on Sunday and will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

All events will be broadcast on ESPN in some capacity and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is coming off a victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +100. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+120), Sergio Perez (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+1600) and Lando Norris (+4000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, May 6th

2:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

5:30 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

Saturday, May 7th

1:00 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

4:00 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, May 8th

3:30 p.m. — Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix race — ESPN3, WatchESPN