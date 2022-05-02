 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win offensive ROY in 2022?

Which rookies have the best shot at taking home some hardware this season?

By LTruscott
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. We’ve still got a few months before we actually see any of this group of first-year players in action, but it’s never too early to start thinking about who can win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Here’s a look at some of the favorites and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

Favorites

Drake London, the first wide receiver off the board, is going to remind a lot of fans of Mike Evans. He could easily put up touchdown numbers like Evans, who scored 12 in his first season, and a 1,000 yards isn’t out of reach. The biggest obstacle to London winning the award is an Atlanta Falcons offense led by Marcus Mariota.

Garrett Wilson could do a lot of damage as a rookie, but he’ll be competing for looks in a suddenly loaded Jets offense. Same goes for the Jets’ newest running back, Breece Hall. His overall numbers could come down to how many snaps Michael Carter is still getting.

Treylon Burks might be the best bet here. An AJ Brown clone, he’ll replace Brown in Tennessee’s offense. And as the top dog, he should see a high volume of passes coming his way.

There’s no guarantee that Kenny Pickett will even be starting when the Pittsburgh Steelers break camp this year. He doesn’t bring much as a runner, which is really key for rookie quarterbacks taking home accolades. None of the quarterbacks picked this year in the draft feel like good bets to win rookie of the year, since most of them may not even be starting this season.

Sleepers

So we just warned you off the quarterbacks, but one potential long shot here is Matt Corral of the Carolina Panthers at +1500. It’s not going to take much to unseat Sam Darnold for the starting job, and Corral brings a lot more to the table. Not only will his legs help him as a rookie, his ability to get the ball out quickly works in his favor. If Christian McCaffery can stay healthy for a full season, he could really goose Corral’s numbers. And Carolina has an underrated group of receivers who excel at making yards after the catch.

Skyy Moore is already the best wide receiver the Kansas City Chiefs have on the roster, and he hasn’t even been on the roster for a week. Moore’s a slippery wideout who runs crisp routes and has the speed to make game-breaking plays. And he catches the ball really well. Look for him and Patrick Mahomes to form a strong connection.

Jameson Williams might have been the first receiver taken if not for tearing his ACL in January. If he can get back on the field to start the season, the Detroit Lions rookie could have a huge impact on that offense. But it all depends on his knee feels.

Here’s a real long shot, but don’t sleep on Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce. He scored 16 times last season with Florida, and that was without heavy usage. He’s powerful, quick and hard to tackle. It’s not going to take much to beat out Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for the lead back role in Houston.

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, post-draft

Player Odds
Player Odds
Drake London +550
Kenny Pickett +600
Treylon Burks +700
Breece Hall +700
Garrett Wilson +850
Kenneth Walker III +900
Malik Willis +1000
Jameson Williams +1000
Chris Olave +1000
Matt Corral +1500
James Cook +1500
Desmond Ridder +1500
Christian Watson +1500
Jahan Dotson +1800
Sam Howell +2000
Skyy Moore +2000
Isaiah Spiller +2500
George Pickens +2500
Trey McBride +3500
Kyren Williams +4000
John Metchie III +4000
Carson Strong +4000
Wan'Dale Robinson +5000
Jalen Tolbert +5000
Dameon Pierce +5000
Justyn Ross +6000
Zamir White +6000
Rachaad White +8000
ZaQuandre White +10000
Tyler Goodson +10000
Tyquan Thornton +10000
Tyler Linderbaum +10000
Tyler Allgeier +10000
Ty Chandler +10000
Romeo Doubs +10000
Khalil Shakir +10000
Pierre Strong Jr +10000
Kaleb Eleby +10000
Kyle Phillips +10000
Jerome Ford +10000
Jeremy Ruckert +10000
Jalen Wydermyer +10000
Jerrion Ealy +10000
Isaiah Likely +10000
Jack Coan +10000
Hassan Haskins +10000
Ikem Ekwonu +10000
Dontario Drummond +10000
Evan Neal +10000
Charles Cross +10000
David Bell +10000
Calvin Austin III +10000
Cade Otton +10000
Brian Robinson Jr +10000
Bailey Zappe +10000
Alec Pierce +10000
Zonovan Knight +10000

