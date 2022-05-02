NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win offensive ROY in 2022?

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. We’ve still got a few months before we actually see any of this group of first-year players in action, but it’s never too early to start thinking about who can win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Here’s a look at some of the favorites and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

Favorites

Drake London, the first wide receiver off the board, is going to remind a lot of fans of Mike Evans. He could easily put up touchdown numbers like Evans, who scored 12 in his first season, and a 1,000 yards isn’t out of reach. The biggest obstacle to London winning the award is an Atlanta Falcons offense led by Marcus Mariota.

Garrett Wilson could do a lot of damage as a rookie, but he’ll be competing for looks in a suddenly loaded Jets offense. Same goes for the Jets’ newest running back, Breece Hall. His overall numbers could come down to how many snaps Michael Carter is still getting.

Treylon Burks might be the best bet here. An AJ Brown clone, he’ll replace Brown in Tennessee’s offense. And as the top dog, he should see a high volume of passes coming his way.

There’s no guarantee that Kenny Pickett will even be starting when the Pittsburgh Steelers break camp this year. He doesn’t bring much as a runner, which is really key for rookie quarterbacks taking home accolades. None of the quarterbacks picked this year in the draft feel like good bets to win rookie of the year, since most of them may not even be starting this season.

Sleepers

So we just warned you off the quarterbacks, but one potential long shot here is Matt Corral of the Carolina Panthers at +1500. It’s not going to take much to unseat Sam Darnold for the starting job, and Corral brings a lot more to the table. Not only will his legs help him as a rookie, his ability to get the ball out quickly works in his favor. If Christian McCaffery can stay healthy for a full season, he could really goose Corral’s numbers. And Carolina has an underrated group of receivers who excel at making yards after the catch.

Skyy Moore is already the best wide receiver the Kansas City Chiefs have on the roster, and he hasn’t even been on the roster for a week. Moore’s a slippery wideout who runs crisp routes and has the speed to make game-breaking plays. And he catches the ball really well. Look for him and Patrick Mahomes to form a strong connection.

Jameson Williams might have been the first receiver taken if not for tearing his ACL in January. If he can get back on the field to start the season, the Detroit Lions rookie could have a huge impact on that offense. But it all depends on his knee feels.

Here’s a real long shot, but don’t sleep on Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce. He scored 16 times last season with Florida, and that was without heavy usage. He’s powerful, quick and hard to tackle. It’s not going to take much to beat out Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for the lead back role in Houston.

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, post-draft Player Odds Player Odds Drake London +550 Kenny Pickett +600 Treylon Burks +700 Breece Hall +700 Garrett Wilson +850 Kenneth Walker III +900 Malik Willis +1000 Jameson Williams +1000 Chris Olave +1000 Matt Corral +1500 James Cook +1500 Desmond Ridder +1500 Christian Watson +1500 Jahan Dotson +1800 Sam Howell +2000 Skyy Moore +2000 Isaiah Spiller +2500 George Pickens +2500 Trey McBride +3500 Kyren Williams +4000 John Metchie III +4000 Carson Strong +4000 Wan'Dale Robinson +5000 Jalen Tolbert +5000 Dameon Pierce +5000 Justyn Ross +6000 Zamir White +6000 Rachaad White +8000 ZaQuandre White +10000 Tyler Goodson +10000 Tyquan Thornton +10000 Tyler Linderbaum +10000 Tyler Allgeier +10000 Ty Chandler +10000 Romeo Doubs +10000 Khalil Shakir +10000 Pierre Strong Jr +10000 Kaleb Eleby +10000 Kyle Phillips +10000 Jerome Ford +10000 Jeremy Ruckert +10000 Jalen Wydermyer +10000 Jerrion Ealy +10000 Isaiah Likely +10000 Jack Coan +10000 Hassan Haskins +10000 Ikem Ekwonu +10000 Dontario Drummond +10000 Evan Neal +10000 Charles Cross +10000 David Bell +10000 Calvin Austin III +10000 Cade Otton +10000 Brian Robinson Jr +10000 Bailey Zappe +10000 Alec Pierce +10000 Zonovan Knight +10000

