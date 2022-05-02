 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win defensive ROY in 2022?

Will it be one of the elite pass rushers or cornerbacks taken early on day one? Or could a few sleepers sneak into the conversation?

By David Fucillo
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft was stuffed with defensive talent. The first five players off the board included three pass rushers and a pair of cornerbacks, all of whom are early favorites to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But don’t just focus in on those players. There are plenty of other defensive talents who could easily play their way into the conversation. Here’s a look at some of the favorites as well as a few sleepers to keep your eye on this season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Favorites

Aidan Hutchinson might not have the ceiling of a few other players in this group, but he’s a master technician who rarely makes a mistake. He’s ready to go on Day 1, and he shouldn’t have any problem leading the Detroit Lions in sacks this season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the pass rusher picked after Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, to win the rookie of the year award either. The New York Giants defensive end may still be a little raw in his overall game, but he’s a terrifying pass rusher who’ll benefit from playing in the NFC East.

The first overall pick, Travon Walker, might need some time to develop, but he steps right in as the second-best pass rusher the Jacksonville Jaguars have. It’s unlikely he’ll be limited to third downs and passing situations given his draft status. Plus, his versatility to play on the inside or out can create nightmare matchups with opposing teams.

Pass rushers get all the love, but don’t be surprised if Ahmad Gardner plays his way into the conversation. He won’t get trophy love for shutting down his side of the field, but had three interceptions in each of three college seasons. If he can show off his playmaking chops, he could take home some hardware. Derek Stingley Jr is another corner to keep your eye on. He had six picks in a single season three years ago, but the concern here is that his play was up or down in limited appearances over the last two seasons.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sleepers

It’s hard to think of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton as a sleeper in this category, but with +1000 odds, he sort of is. He can play just about anywhere in the backfield, and he’s going to be a regular on weekly highlight reels. Hamilton also has a knack for the ball, making eight interceptions in 31 games during college.

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher George Karlaftis should slot right in as a starter opposite Chris Jones. That’s good news for his production this year, as offenses will be focused on Jones, leaving Karlaftis to terrorize the other side of the line. A three-down player with a bull rush capable of tossing aside tackles, he could easily surprise us with some impressive sack totals this season.

Prepare to see plenty of clips of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie running down ball carriers. For that matter, don’t be surprised if he’s rolling up a fair number of sacks too. He’s an aggressive player who should fit nicely in Dean Pees’ defense.

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds, post-draft

Player Odds
Player Odds
Aidan Hutchinson +400
Kayvon Thibodeaux +450
Travon Walker +550
Quay Walker +750
Jermaine Johnson II +750
Devin Lloyd +750
Derek Stingley Jr +900
Ahmad Gardner +900
Kyle Hamilton +1000
Jordan Davis +1400
Trent McDuffie +1600
Kaiir Elam +1800
George Karlaftis +1800
Devonte Wyatt +2000
Andrew Booth Jr +2000
Nakobe Dean +2000
Roger McCreary +3000
Lewis Cine +3000
Kyler Gordon +3000
Drake Jackson +3000
Daxton Hill +3000
Boye Mafe +3500
Arnold Ebiketie +3500
Jalen Pitre +4000
Christian Harris +5000
Chad Muma +5000
Brian Asamoah +5000
Leo Chenal +5000
Jaquan Brisker +5000
Cameron Thomas +6000
Travis Jones +6000
Nik Bonitto +6000
Logan Hall +6000
DeMarvin Leal +6000
Brandon Smith +8000
Myjai Sanders +8000
Kingsley Enagbare +8000
DeAngelo Malone +10000
Derion Kendrick +10000
Haskell Garrett +10000
Darrian Beavers +10000
Coby Bryant +10000
Channing Tindall +10000
Cam Taylor-Britt +10000
Bryan Cook +10000
Tariq Woolen +10000
Troy Andersen +10000
Perrion Winfrey +10000
Nick Cross +10000
Sam Williams +10000
Mykael Wright +10000
Martin Emerson +10000
Mario Goodrich +10000
Marcus Jones +10000
Kerby Joseph +10000
Josh Paschal +10000
Josh Jobe +10000
Jack Sanborn +10000

