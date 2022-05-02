NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win defensive ROY in 2022?

The 2022 NFL Draft was stuffed with defensive talent. The first five players off the board included three pass rushers and a pair of cornerbacks, all of whom are early favorites to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But don’t just focus in on those players. There are plenty of other defensive talents who could easily play their way into the conversation. Here’s a look at some of the favorites as well as a few sleepers to keep your eye on this season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Favorites

Aidan Hutchinson might not have the ceiling of a few other players in this group, but he’s a master technician who rarely makes a mistake. He’s ready to go on Day 1, and he shouldn’t have any problem leading the Detroit Lions in sacks this season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the pass rusher picked after Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, to win the rookie of the year award either. The New York Giants defensive end may still be a little raw in his overall game, but he’s a terrifying pass rusher who’ll benefit from playing in the NFC East.

The first overall pick, Travon Walker, might need some time to develop, but he steps right in as the second-best pass rusher the Jacksonville Jaguars have. It’s unlikely he’ll be limited to third downs and passing situations given his draft status. Plus, his versatility to play on the inside or out can create nightmare matchups with opposing teams.

Pass rushers get all the love, but don’t be surprised if Ahmad Gardner plays his way into the conversation. He won’t get trophy love for shutting down his side of the field, but had three interceptions in each of three college seasons. If he can show off his playmaking chops, he could take home some hardware. Derek Stingley Jr is another corner to keep your eye on. He had six picks in a single season three years ago, but the concern here is that his play was up or down in limited appearances over the last two seasons.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sleepers

It’s hard to think of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton as a sleeper in this category, but with +1000 odds, he sort of is. He can play just about anywhere in the backfield, and he’s going to be a regular on weekly highlight reels. Hamilton also has a knack for the ball, making eight interceptions in 31 games during college.

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher George Karlaftis should slot right in as a starter opposite Chris Jones. That’s good news for his production this year, as offenses will be focused on Jones, leaving Karlaftis to terrorize the other side of the line. A three-down player with a bull rush capable of tossing aside tackles, he could easily surprise us with some impressive sack totals this season.

Prepare to see plenty of clips of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie running down ball carriers. For that matter, don’t be surprised if he’s rolling up a fair number of sacks too. He’s an aggressive player who should fit nicely in Dean Pees’ defense.

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds, post-draft Player Odds Player Odds Aidan Hutchinson +400 Kayvon Thibodeaux +450 Travon Walker +550 Quay Walker +750 Jermaine Johnson II +750 Devin Lloyd +750 Derek Stingley Jr +900 Ahmad Gardner +900 Kyle Hamilton +1000 Jordan Davis +1400 Trent McDuffie +1600 Kaiir Elam +1800 George Karlaftis +1800 Devonte Wyatt +2000 Andrew Booth Jr +2000 Nakobe Dean +2000 Roger McCreary +3000 Lewis Cine +3000 Kyler Gordon +3000 Drake Jackson +3000 Daxton Hill +3000 Boye Mafe +3500 Arnold Ebiketie +3500 Jalen Pitre +4000 Christian Harris +5000 Chad Muma +5000 Brian Asamoah +5000 Leo Chenal +5000 Jaquan Brisker +5000 Cameron Thomas +6000 Travis Jones +6000 Nik Bonitto +6000 Logan Hall +6000 DeMarvin Leal +6000 Brandon Smith +8000 Myjai Sanders +8000 Kingsley Enagbare +8000 DeAngelo Malone +10000 Derion Kendrick +10000 Haskell Garrett +10000 Darrian Beavers +10000 Coby Bryant +10000 Channing Tindall +10000 Cam Taylor-Britt +10000 Bryan Cook +10000 Tariq Woolen +10000 Troy Andersen +10000 Perrion Winfrey +10000 Nick Cross +10000 Sam Williams +10000 Mykael Wright +10000 Martin Emerson +10000 Mario Goodrich +10000 Marcus Jones +10000 Kerby Joseph +10000 Josh Paschal +10000 Josh Jobe +10000 Jack Sanborn +10000

