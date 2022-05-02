Tracking results from Bruins vs. Hurricanes series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes face each other in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which got underway on Monday night. The Bruins finished the season as the first wild card into the postseason from the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes finish behind the Florida Panthers for the top overall seed in the conference, instead finishing as the 1B seed and getting Boston in the opening round.

Here we’re going to be recapping and providing the results for the entire series.

Hurricanes lead series 1-0 over Bruins

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Recap — The Bruins got throttled in the series opener, losing to the Hurricanes 5-1 on Monday night. Carolina scored each of its goals at even strength, getting contributions from five different players. Forwards Vincent Trocheck and Seth Jarvis each had two points, and goalie Antti Raanta stood on his head for 35 saves in the victory. It appears Raanta will be just fine in net, the same may not be said about Linus Ullmark, who allowed four goals on 24 shots for Boston.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 Boston at Carolina, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Friday, May 6 Carolina at Boston, 7:00 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 5: * Tuesday, May 10, Boston at Carolina TBD

Game 6: * Thursday, May 12, Carolina at Boston TBD

Game 7: * Saturday, May 14, Boston at Carolina TBD