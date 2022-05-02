Tracking results from Lightning vs. Maple Leafs series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which got underway on Monday, May 2. The Lightning will be looking to three-peat, something that hasn’t been done since the 1980’s. The Maple Leafs have had a string of bad luck in the postseason, but are looking to reverse their fortunes in 2022 after an MVP season from Auston Matthews.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Lightning-Maple Leafs series in the first round.

Maple Leafs lead series 1-0 over Lightning

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

The Lightning’s title defense did not get off to a good start in Game 1 vs. the Maple Leafs. Toronto shut out Tampa Bay 5-0 to take a 1-0 series lead. Goalie Jack Campbell made 23 saves and recorded his second playoff shutout in his career. Soon-to-be Hart Trophy winner, Matthews led the Leafs with two goals and an assist. Mitchell Marner also had three points and Ondrej Kase had two points in the win.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD Tampa Bay at Toronto TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Toronto at Tampa Bay TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD Tampa Bay at Toronto TBD

*if necessary