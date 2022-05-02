What are the Boston Bruins chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

Despite reaching 50-plus wins and 107 points, the Boston Bruins (51-26-5) could do no better than the top wild card position in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston last won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and reached the Cup Final in 2013 and 2019.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1600

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +800

Odds to win first round series vs. Carolina Hurricanes: -105

The core group that was part of the 2011 championship is mostly gone with the exception of forwards Brad Marchand (32 G, 48 A) and Patrice Bergeron (25 G, 40 A). Those two, along with David Pastrnak (40 G, 37 A), still make a formidable top line. It’s an aging group with some youth sprinkled in through defenseman Charlie McAvoy (10 G, 46 A) and wing Jake DeBrusk (25 G, 17 A). The big question for the Bruins will be how far the goalie platoon of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman can take them.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.