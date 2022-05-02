What are the Calgary Flames chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Calgary Flames (50-21-11) are among the group of favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2022. The belief is the Flames have the scoring, defense, toughness and goaltending to hoist the trophy.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +600

Odds to win Western Conference: +300

Odds to win first round series vs. Dallas Stars: -260

Any talk of Calgary usually starts with the likely Hart Trophy finalist Johnny Gaudreau (40 G, 75 A) and his talented linemate Matthew Tkachuk (42 G, 62 A). But it’s what the Flames do on the defense end that should get more attention. Calgary’s goal differential of plus-85 in among the best in the league and their goals allowed total of 208 is third best in the league. It’s a team that has the capabilities to win a high-scoring game, but the defensive integrity not to let it happen. These Flames will be tough to put out.

