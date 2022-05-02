What are the Carolina Hurricanes chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8) challenged for the President’s Trophy most of the year and came up a little short at the end. Still the Metropolitan Division champions are one of the most sound defensive teams in the NHL.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1200

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +600

Odds to win first round series vs. Boston Bruins: -115

The Hurricanes have done it with defense and discipline, something head coach Rod Brind’Amour stresses heavily. Defense is a team effort for Carolina and you will rarely find the Hurricanes out of position when it comes to protecting their end. That’s why Carolina has yielded a league-low 202 goals. The Hurricanes make opponents work for every inch of ice. Carolina starting goalie Fredrik Andersen is hurt and unlikely to start the series opener. Antti Raanta has plenty of experience and has been good when called upon. The Hurricanes won’t need a lot of offense to win, but Sebastian Aho (37 G, 44 A) and Andrei Svechnikov (30 G, 39 A) will need to get some goals.

