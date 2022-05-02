What are the Colorado Avalanche chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7) always bring the excitement. They had the second-highest scoring offense in the NHL and that was good enough to finish with the Western Conference’s best record. Playoffs have been another story as the Avalanche haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 2001 or advanced to a conference final since 2002.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +350

Odds to win Western Conference: +130

Odds to win first round series vs. Nashville Predators: -600

There’s nothing more entertaining in the NHL than watching the Colorado Avalanche on a power-play. They weave perfectly from spot to spot while cycling the puck with precision passing to set up the best shot. Colorado runs multiple scoring lines at their opponents and seemingly come in waves. The return of second-line center Nazem Kadri (28 G, 59 A) and 30-goal scorer Gabriel Landeskog (30 G, 29 A) give the Avalanche the secondary scoring threats needed to support the terrific tandem of Nathan MacKinnon (32 G, 56 A) and Mikko Rantanen (36 G, 56 A). But can they do it in the playoffs?

