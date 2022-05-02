What are the Dallas Stars chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Dallas Stars (46-30-6) are a major longshot to win the Stanley Cup this season. They were cup finalists in 2020, but there’s no bobble to save Dallas from their struggles at scoring goals and playing on the road in 2022.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +4500

Odds to win Western Conference: +2000

Odds to win first round series vs. Calgary Flames: +235

Let’s start with the good side, Dallas avoided Colorado and played some gritty hockey down the stretch. The Stars have been in playoff mode for most of the month as they were fighting for a wild card. But Dallas struggles to score and has a negative goal differential (minus-8). And the Stars are under .500 on the road. Jake Oettinger will play tough, but he’ll be under fire too much against Calgary for the Stars to get out of the first round.

