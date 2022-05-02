What are the Edmonton Oilers chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) are loaded on offense and feature the most exciting player in the league. But can the Oilers get the goaltending needed to make a run?

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1800

Odds to win Western Conference: +800

Odds to win first round series vs. Los Angeles Kings: -250

Connor McDavid had the best offensive season of his career with 44 goals, 79 assists and 123 points. This means the two-time Hart Trophy winner might be getting better and he is flanked by 50-50 guy Leon Draisaitl. So with the scoring accounted for, can the defense hold up? And what about goaltending? Can Edmonton trust Mikko Koskinen or will they need to turn to Mike Smith? If the Oilers can be strong in the defensive zone there’s a chance for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1990.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.