What are the Florida Panthers chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) will look to be the first team to win the President’s Trophy (NHL’s best record) and the Stanley Cup in the same season since the Chicago Blackhawks did it in 2013.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +550

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +275

Odds to win first round series vs. Washington Capitals: -340

The Panthers have a possible Hart Trophy finalist in Jonathan Huberdeau (30 G, 85 A) and team captain Sasha Barkov (39 G, 49 A) is one of the most underrated players in the NHL. Florida should also get top defenseman Aaron Ekblad back during the first round. He hasn’t played since March 18. The concern is goaltending as both starter Sergei Bobrovsky and backup Spencer Knight have looked very beatable at times. Ekblad will help alleviate some of those issues. Another issue is overtime. The Panthers were the best 3-on-3 overtime team in the League with 10 wins in the extra stanza, but in the Stanley Cup playoffs there are no 3-on-3 overtimes or shootouts to rely on. Still Florida is a legitimate Cup favorite and will only gain confidence with each win.

