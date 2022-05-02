What are the Los Angeles Kings chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

A lack of scoring and a key injury make the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) the longest of long shots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +6000

Odds to win Western Conference: +3000

Odds to win first round series vs. Edmonton Oilers: +200

Give the Los Angeles some credit. The Kings were the shakiest of the teams heading into the final 10 games of the season, but they went 6-3-1 in their final ten and held off the Vegas Golden Knights. But they just don’t score enough and the season-ending injury to defensive stalwart Drew Doughty is a killer. Jonathan Quick is still in net, but he can’t steal games like he used to. It’s going to be tough sledding for the Kings.

