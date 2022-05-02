What are the Minnesota Wild chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) put together the best season in team history to earn home ice and hope to advance past the first round for the first time since 2015.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1600

Odds to win Western Conference: +800

Odds to win first round series vs. St. Louis Blues: -150

Where do the Wild go with their goalie? That one decision could be the difference between another first-round exit and a Stanley Cup run that would light up the Twin Cities. Minnesota acquired Marc-Andre Fleury at the trade deadline for this moment, but Cam Talbot has not quietly relinquished his status as the Wild’s No. 1 goalie. IF the right guy is behind net, the Wild have the team to go far lead by 24-year-old future star Kirill Kaprizov.

