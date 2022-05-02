What are the Nashville Predators chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

An injury in goal could end any hopes of a Nashville Predators (45-30-7) run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before it gets started.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +4500

Odds to win Western Conference: +2000

Odds to win first round series vs. Colorado Avalanche: +450

If starting goaltending Juuse Saros is out for any period of time with his lower-body injury (said to be a high ankle sprain), it’s hard to see Nashville getting out of the first round. Saros isn’t just a good goalie, but he’s a workhorse and the lack of games for backup David Rittich showed late in the season. Defenseman Roman Josi is the favorite for the Norris Trophy (best NHL defenseman) and forwards Matt Duchene (43 G, 43 A) and Filip Forsberg (42 G, 42 A) won’t take a back seat to anyone. But the Predators need a healthy Saros to win.

