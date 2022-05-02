What are the New York Rangers chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The New York Rangers (52-24-6) have the scoring, the power play, the young defense and goaltending to be a factor in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a long time.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1600

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +800

Odds to win first round series vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: -110

There’s very little doubt that Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin will be the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner. With a .935 save percentage and six shutouts, Shesterkin doesn’t let much get past him. The defense, led by Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller, is young and talented. And then there’s the dynamic power play. Chris Kreider (52 G, 25 A) had half his goals (26) come on the power play. Kreider, Artemi Panarin (22 G, 74 A) and Mika Zibanejad (29 G, 52 A) are as dangerous as it gets.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.