What are the Pittsburgh Penguins chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

It feels like this could be the final chance for the trio Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to win a fourth Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11).

Even though Sidney Crosby (31 G, 53 A) can still play at a high level it’s hard to see him, Malkin and Letang continuing to go on for much longer. Jake Guentzel (40 G, 44 A) took a big step forward this year to show that Pittsburgh still has an abundance of skill outside of the big three. Goalie Tristan Jarry has had an excellent season and his play might be the main reason bettors see this first round series against the New York Rangers as a toss up. I could see the Penguins beating the Rangers in the first round, but do they have enough in the tank to make a deep playoff run?

