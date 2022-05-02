What are the St. Louis Blues chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) have balanced scoring, good health, playoff experience and reliable goaltending — all the things they need to win a second Stanley Cup in four years.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +2000

Odds to win Western Conference: +1000

Odds to win first round series vs. Minnesota Wild: +130

The Blues are the most balanced scoring team in the postseason. St. Louis has eight players with 20-plus goals and seven with 50 or more points. The Blues have a nice mix of skill and toughness. They are improving on the blue line as well. Goalie Jordan Binnington, the star of the Blues’ 2019 Cup run, will likely be backing up Ville Husso in the first round. The Blues-Wild series should one of the best series of the playoffs and the winner will certainly be a good bet to go all the way.

