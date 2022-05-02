What are the Tampa Bay Lightning chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) will try to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three straight seasons since the New York Islanders did it in 1982.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +1100

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +550

Odds to win first round series vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: +100

Much of the Lightning team that won the Cup in 2020 and 2021 are still in Tampa. Steven Stamkos (42 G, 64 A) and Victor Hedman (20 G, 65 A) had career years on offense and six players had 20+ goals this season. The key to the Lightning’s success remains goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. When he’s on his game there’s no one better. Tampa Bay has been inconsistent since the All-Star break, but went 5-1-0 and scored 33 goals in their final six games. Maybe the Lightning have just been waiting for the playoffs?

