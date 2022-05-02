What are the Toronto Maple Leafs chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7) had a 50-win season and a 60-goal scorer, but none of that will matter if the Maple Leafs can’t get out of the first round.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +900

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +450

Odds to win first round series vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: -120

The Maple Leafs are just dripping with talent, especially at forward. Auston Matthews was the first player to score 60 goals in the NHL in a decade, Mitchell Marner (35 G, 62 A) is a dynamic playmaker. William Nylander (34 G, 46 A) and John Tavares (27 G, 49 A) offer high-end secondary scoring. But the defense will be tested, as will goalie Jack Campbell. Bottom line is Toronto hasn’t been out of the first round since 2004 and it’s hard to buy the Maple Leafs as a Stanley Cup favorite until that changes.

