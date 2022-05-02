What are the Washington Capitals chances of winning the Stanley Cup?

The Washington Capitals (44-26-12) are one of a few teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs with an aging core of players hoping to make another run in the back end of their careers.

Odds to win Stanley Cup: +3000

Odds to win Eastern Conference: +1400

Odds to win first round series vs. Florida Panthers: +260

The Capitals should get back the injured Alexander Ovechkin, after the No. 3 all-time goal scorer missed the final three games of the season with an injury. As long as Ovechkin is on the ice the Capitals have a chance an upset. Moreover they have the best road record (25-10-6) of any team in the postseason. Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018 and are entering the playoffs without any pressure. I’m not saying the Capitals will beat the Florida Panthers, they shouldn’t. But this might be a much closer series than expected.

