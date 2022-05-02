Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The Run for the Roses is here, and the field has been set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7th.

The favorite is Zandon, the winner of the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9th, the last qualifying race for points in the The Road to the Kentucky Derby. The Chad Brown horse has yet to run at Churchill Downs previously, but has two wins in four starts and is yet to finish out of the money in his career.

The second choice is Epicenter, who many thought would be the leader on the board. The No. 3 post position might have hurt his chances on the early board, but the colt has two starts and one win at the Louisville track. In his last four races, all at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, he has three wins including including two Grade II victories.

Here is the full 2022 Kentucky Derby field with post positions and the morning line from Churchill Downs:

1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 30-1

