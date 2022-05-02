Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks

The Lillies for the Fillies field for 2022 has been set, and the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be on Friday, May 6th.

Last year’s Kentucky Derby winning trainer and Louisville native Todd Pletcher’s brings in Nest as the early chalk. The progeny of Curlin and Marion Ravenwood has four wins in five starts, the latest in the Grade I Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 8th. Though she’s yet to run at Churchill Downs, the money should be on No. 4 early in the week despite teh strength of the field.

The second choice is Kathleen O., who drew the 10-hole and opened at a projected +350. Undefeated in four career mounts, including two Grade II trophies, Gulfstream Park has been the track for three of those wins. With just one start as a juvenile, the win at the Gulfstream Park Oaks on April 2nd was by 2.5 lengths to qualify for Friday’s field.

If a horse can’t make the starting gate, Beguine will fill in as a starter. The 40 points earned in the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series had the filly with enough to make the field, but falling short on the tiebreaker of dollars earned in stakes races.

Here is the full 2022 Kentucky Oaks field with post positions and the morning line from Churchill Downs:

1. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6-1

2. Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15-1

3. Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rey Gutierrez, 20-1

4. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

5. Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15-1

6. Yuugiri, Rudolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30-1

7. Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosaria, 4-1

8. Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

9. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20-1

10. Kathleen O., Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7-2

11. Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30-1

12. Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30-1

13. Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flavien Prat, 15-1

14. Turnerloose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

Alternate: Beguine, Daniel Peitz, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

