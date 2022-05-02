NFL mock draft 2023: Complete first round projections loaded with QBs

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, giving us the opportunity to start looking at next year’s draft ceremony taking place in Kansas City. Several things can and will change between now and next April, but it’s never too early to begin familiarizing ourselves with the names that could be called in the 2023 class.
The current No. 1 overall pick odds from DraftKings Sportsbook suggests that the top pick will be a three-man race between Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+200), Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+225), and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson (+330)
The current favorite Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman with the Buckeyes in 2021, winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors and finishing the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He finished behind the 2021 Heisman winner in Young, who threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. Meanwhile, some analysts have suggested that Anderson would’ve been the consensus No. 1 overall pick if he had been eligible to enter this most recent draft. The 2021 Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner was a wrecking machine for the Crimson Tide defense, finishing the season with 101 tackles, 31 TFLs, and 17.5 sacks.
The presence of Stroud and Young speaks to the 2023 quarterback class being incredibly stronger than the relatively weak 2022 class we just saw this past weekend in Las Vegas. Prospects like South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec are projected to have their names called in the first round while current sleepers like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and a host of others could launch themselves up the board with a strong season.
We could also see a strong presence of defensive linemen in the top ten. Both Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy from Clemson could be taken off the board early while Georgia’s Jalen Carter is bound to continue the pipeline of NFL-bound front seven monsters coming out of Athens, GA. And on the receiver front, another strong class is projected to be led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State and Kayshon Boutte from LSU.
Below, we’ve compiled our first 2023 NFL Mock Draft based on the reverse order of current DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds.