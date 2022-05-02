How to watch 76ers vs. Heat Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami. This will be the first game between these teams in the East semifinals.

76ers vs. Heat

Date: Monday, May 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers are coming off a long series with the Toronto Raptors from the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia ended up winning the series 4-2, but at what cost? Center Joel Embiid suffered an orbital injury and doesn’t have an exact timetable for his return. He won’t travel for the first two games of the series, and there is a chance that he can play in Game 3 or 4.

The Heat handled business in the first round of the playoffs. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the opening series. Point guard Kyle Lowry is dealing with a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for the first game of the series. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are also questionable. These teams matched up four times this season and split the series evenly, two games apiece. If Butler and Herro play, the Heat should be heavy favorites in this game.