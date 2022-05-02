How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Monday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. This will be the first game of the Western semifinals between these teams.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks edged the Utah Jazz in the previous series 4-2 to set up this matchup. There was hope that Tim Hardaway Jr. could return from his foot injury for the playoffs, but head coach Jason Kidd has said that isn’t likely. Other than that, Dallas is as healthy as it has been all season. The emergence of Jalen Brunson will be something to watch, as the Suns won’t be able to consistently hound Luka Doncic as long as Brunson is on the floor.

Phoenix just got through a grueling six-game series with the New Orleans Pelicans that it won 4-2. Star Devin Booker has put on quite the playoff show to this point, averaging 23.0 points per game. We’ll see how he ramps up after returning quickly from a hamstring strain that was supposed to take 2-3 weeks to heal. The Suns played the Mavs three times this season and won each of the games, so Phoenix will have confidence going into this matchup.