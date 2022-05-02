How to watch Monday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The 2022 NBA playoffs second round continues Monday with the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchups in each conference. It’ll be a TNT doubleheader featuring 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns.

The 76ers are going to be without Joel Embiid for at least the first two games, but it could be a lot worse. The center was already dealing with a thumb ligament tear, but now also has to clear concussion protocols and play through a facial fracture. It’ll be up to James Harden and Tobias Harris to step up against a stanch Miami Heat team. The Heat have their own injury issues, as Kyle Lowry has already been ruled out and Jimmy Butler is questionable. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Mavericks were able to clinch their series against the Jazz in Game 6, setting up a date with the best team in the league on record. Luka Doncic facing off against Chris Paul will be an all-time battle, but the difference could be the matchup featuring Devin Booker and Jalen Brunson. If Booker’s hamstring is still not 100 percent, Brunson might be able to take advantage. Mavericks-Suns will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

