Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, May 2

The second round of the NBA playoffs is underway and we have a pair of Game 1s tonight with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks heading west to face the Phoenix Suns.

There’s plenty of player props for you to consider in these two matchups courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ve picked out a few of our favorites.

Devin Booker over 2.5 threes (+125)

Booker returned from his hamstring injury in Game 6 of the first round against the Pelicans last Thursday, logging 13 points in 32 in the 115-109 victory. His clutch three in the fourth quarter was his only one for the evening and was well below his season average. As he continues to recover from the hamstring injury, you may see him post up more from beyond the arc to avoid re-aggravating it. Take the over on threes for tonight.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 12.5 points (+110)

Finney-Smith was a solid offensive contributor for the Mavericks throughout the first round. Clocking over 40+ minutes a game, he averaged 13.2 points per game as the team downed the Jazz in six games. Even against a better Suns team in Game 1, he should be able to hit his playoff average tonight.

James Harden no double-double (+140)

Harden will have a heavy weight on his shoulder with Joel Embiid out for the first couple of games of the Sixers’ second-round series against the Heat. Harden did average 19.2 points and 10.2 assists in their first-round series against the Raptors but expect the Heat to immediately smell blood in the water with Embiid’s absence and dismantle everything Philly tries to do tonight. That means no double-double for Harden here.

