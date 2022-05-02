NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, May 2

The second round of the NBA playoffs is underway and we have a pair of Game 1s on the schedule tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers head south the face the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks pay a visit to the Phoenix Suns. With these pair of matchups, there’s a handful of value options that you could score big on in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

Johnson is the highest priced value play tonight at $4,900 and has been a solid fantasy add so far this postseason. He averaged 19.16 fantasy points per game throughout the Suns’ first-round series against the Pelicans and was most effective in games where he clocked over 30 minutes. Secure him in your lineup for tonight.

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,800

Green and the Sixers head to South Beach tonight for Game 1 of their series against the Heat and he’ll be relied upon even more in this matchup. With Joel Embiid out for the first two games of the series, everyone else for Philly will have to step up their production to avoid falling into a quick hole against the Eastern Conference’s top team. Lock the veteran into your lineup as he’ll have a productive night.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,700

Strus was a solid contributor in the Heat’s dominant first-round series win against the Hawks. Coming off the bench, he topped 26 fantasy points three different times during the five-game series. He is questionable for tonight’s game with a hamstring injury but if he’s good to go, expect him to have another productive outing.