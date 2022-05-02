Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1 NBA Showdown

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will tip off at the Footprint Center tonight and there’s all kinds of different daily fantasy lineups you could put together from this matchup alone.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,200) - Doncic is the most valuable player in this series from a fantasy perspective and it’s not hard to see why. Even coming off a calf injury, he still hovered around his season average by posting three straight 54+ fantasy point performances as the Mavs closed out the Jazz in the first round. Doncic comes with a hefty price but he’s worth it for the captain’s spot.

Chris Paul ($16,200) - With Devin Booker absent for much of the Suns’ first-round series against the Pelicans, CP3 stepped up his production outside of a miserable Game 4 and averaged a double-double for the series. He’ll continue to net DFS users 50+ fantasy points per game in round two, making him worthy of a captain’s spot.

FLEX Plays

Dorian Finney-Smith ($10,800) - Finney-Smith was a solid hand for the Mavericks in the first round and proved valuable for DFS users. His best performance came in the closeout game in Game 6, putting up 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to generate 41.5 fantasy points. As long as he continue to clock 40+ points in the playoffs, he’ll be of great use for Dallas.

Cam Johnson ($8,700) - Johnson has been a great value fantasy play all season long and that’s no different heading into round two of the playoffs. He regular posted 20+ fantasy points per game in round one and those numbers increased with the more playing time he received. With Booker still coming off his hamstring injury, Johnson may be relied upon heavily against the Mavericks.

Fades

Devin Booker ($15,000) - Booker sat out for a good chunk of the first round against the Pelicans and returned in Game 6 on Thursday. He played just 32 minutes in the closeout game and logged 13 points and five rebounds in the win. Still recovering from the ailment, it’d be best to wait a few games before putting him back at the top of your fantasy lineup.

Mikal Bridges ($11,400) - Bridges has been solid for the Suns this postseason but it hasn’t been enough from a DFS standpoint. Playing 40+ minutes a game in the first round, he went over 30.0 fantasy points twice. Fade Bridges for now.

The Outcome

This has the makings to be a fun Game 1 and with Booker still not quite back at 100 percent, the Mavericks could steal this contest on the road and take the early lead in the series.

Final score: Mavericks 113, Suns 107