Best prop bets to consider for 76ers vs. Heat Game 1

Monday’s NBA playoff action kicks off with the Philadelphia 76ers heading south to take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their second-round series. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, while the Heat won’t have Kyle Lowry. These absences create some additional value on game props and stat combinations, as both teams will need contributors in areas they don’t normally excel in.

Here’s a look at some of the best props available for Game 1 of this series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler and James Harden 30+ points (+900)

Butler is officially listed as questionable, but plans on playing. With Embiid down, we could see Harden take on a bigger offensive role scoring the ball. Butler is averaging 30.5 points per game in the playoffs and should be fresh after sitting Game 5. Harden will have the shot volume to get near this number, even with the possibility of Butler guarding him often. This is a strong plus-money prop for Game 1.

Heat to win first half and game (-190)

Even if the 76ers get going early, Miami should be able to take control at some point in the first half and ultimately cruise to a victory. This team went 29-12 at home during the regular season and should have most of its key pieces intact. The Heat don’t tend to blow leads, so any advantage they get at halftime should be fairly safe for the rest of the game.

