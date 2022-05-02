Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will begin their series on Monday night with plenty of opportunities to make some money in Game 1. Dallas won their Round 1 series against the Utah Jazz despite Luka Doncic missing the first three games, while Phoenix beat the advanced in six games against the New Orleans Pelicans with Devin Booker unavailable for Games 3-5. Both stars will be available for the first game of this series.

Below are a couple player props to consider heading into this matchup.

Jae Crowder U1.5 3-pointers (-130)

The Suns are going up against a Mavericks team that plays the slowest offense in the league, so possessions will be limited, and Dallas does a great job defending long range shots. They rank second in fewest three-point attempts allowed and No. 1 in three-point shooting percentage defensively. Crowder has not made more than one 3-pointer in any of his previous seven games, and it’s unlikely this will be the spot that streak gets snapped.

Jalen Brunson U19.5 points (+100)

Brunson put together an incredible series against the Utah Jazz and took over the main scoring role with Doncic out of the lineup. He scored a ton against Utah, but let’s not forget he averaged just 16.3 points per game over the sample size of a full regular season. Look for him to come back down to earth Monday night against Phoenix, which is one of the best defensive teams in the league.

