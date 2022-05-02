Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will get their Western Conference semifinals series started on Monday night with tip off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Suns needed six games to win their series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Mavericks got by the Utah Jazz in six games. Phoenix was without Devin Booker for three games of their Round 1 series, and Luka Doncic was unavailable for three games for Dallas. Both will be available Monday night.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 215.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +5.5

Dallas has to be extremely confident going into their second-round series knowing they have a player in Jalen Brunson who proved he can carry the Mavericks when needed. He will not be needed to score as much with Doncic back in the lineup, but Round 1 was a big series for him. On the other side, how healthy will Booker be? He returned from a hamstring injury for Game 6, but there were clear limitations. Especially with that question mark, let’s go with the road underdogs in Game 1.

Over/Under: Under 215

The Mavericks play at the slowest pace in the NBA in terms of possessions per game. When you combine that with Phoenix having the third best defense in shooting percentage and the potential limitations of Booker, the under is the play on Monday night.

