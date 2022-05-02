What Kenneth Walker draft pick means for Seahawks RB depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. With the 41st overall pick in the draft, the Seattle Seahawks took RB Ken Walker III from Michigan State. He won both the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards in 2021.

Seahawks estimated RB depth Chart

1. Chris Carson

2. Ken Walker III

3. Rashaad Penny

4. DeeJay Dallas

Fantasy football breakdown

The Seahawks had back-to-back picks in the second and were primed to take their quarterback of the future. Instead, they opted to use their first selection on an outside linebacker and the second choice was Walker. This landing spot for him should be fine, but it isn’t a guarantee. The Seahawks will still have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny under contract and it will be interesting to see who earns the starting nod in camp.

Walker has a good shot to be the lead back, especially with the injury history of both Carson and Penny. On the off-chance that everyone is healthy though, there could be a timeshare between Carson and Walker. Head coach Pete Carroll often likes rotating his running backs. Walker will likely rise to the top, but his fantasy football outlook for his rookie year won’t come into focus until we get into the season.