What Desmond Ridder draft pick means for Falcons QB depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The quarterback class didn’t pan out as expected with only one being drafted in the first two rounds. The second quarterback taken off the board was Cincinnati QB, Desmond Ridder. The Atlanta Falcons drafted him in the third round with the 74th overall pick.

Falcons estimated QB depth chart

1. Marcus Mariota

2. Desmond Ridder

3. Feleipe Franks

Fantasy football breakdown

The Falcons traded long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and needed a replacement under center. They brought in former backup Marcus Mariota who recently played with the Las Vegas Raiders. Atlanta then used their third-round draft pick to bring in Ridder. He has a chance to beat out Mariota for the starting job, but it isn’t guaranteed. Ridder wasn’t considered to be pro-ready by scouts and he could end up sitting behind Mariota for a year before he gets the starting gig and become fantasy relevant.