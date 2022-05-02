What Matt Corral draft pick means for Panthers QB depth chart

Out of all the quarterbacks picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, Matt Corral of the Carolina Panthers might have the shortest path to a full-time starting job. Sam Darnold is still sitting on top of the team’s depth chart, but it’s a tenuous grasp. It wouldn’t be a shocker to see Corral stepping into that role early this season.

Panthers estimated QB depth chart

1. Sam Darnold

2. Matt Corral

3. PJ Walker

Fantasy football breakdown

For now, we’re going to project Darnold as the team’s starter when they break camp in September. But Darnold’s on a short leash. His first season with the Panthers, last year, continued the dismal procession of his career path, and the Panthers’ brass doesn’t seem outwardly all that hyped about Darnold’s long-term outlook.

Corral has a quick release and an accurate arm. He threw for more than 3,300 yards last season, along with 20 touchdowns and just five picks. He can make plays with his feet too, eluding pressure and being a threat to score inside the red zone. It wouldn’t take much for him to beat out Darnold in camp.

The bigger question for Corral’s fantasy outlook this season is whether or not the Panthers still pursue a trade for someone like Baker Mayfield. The two are still being linked via the rumor mill, and Cleveland’s asking price is no doubt coming down. Even if that does happen, Mayfield’s career outlook is iffy too. Corral is worth stashing in dynasty leagues and could be worth a shot as a waiver wire pickup closer to the season, depending on how Carolina’s roster battle goes.