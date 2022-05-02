What Malik Willis draft pick means for Titans QB depth chart

Projected to be an early first-round pick, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis slide all the way into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In swooped the Tennessee Titans, trading up to nab Willis with the 86th pick in the draft. It really could end up being one of the biggest steals from this year’s draft. Willis has the skills to be a franchise quarterback, but in his rookie season, he’s most likely going to hold the clipboard for Ryan Tannehill.

Titans estimated QB depth chart

1. Ryan Tannehill

2. Malik Willis

3. Logan Woodside

Fantasy football breakdown

Tannehill has been good enough to keep the Titans in playoff contention, helping them lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. However, his ceiling is what it is, and that’s not a very high one. Willis should easily climb to the second spot on Tennessee’s quarterback depth chart, spending the season behind Tannehill.

While Tannehill hasn’t missed a start in two seasons, if he should miss time this year, we’d get a chance to see Willis in action. The rookie has some work to do as a passer, but where he could make an immediate impact is with his mobility. Tennessee’s offense is certainly willing to ask its quarterback to run the ball—Tannehill has scored seven rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. That could make Willis a nice fill-in option in fantasy lineups this year if he ends up starting a game or two in place of Tannehill.

For now, Willis’ fantasy value is mostly in dynasty leagues. Tannehill’s contract runs through 2025, but it’s structured in a way that the Titans could get out of it cheap enough after this season.