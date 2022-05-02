What Kenny Pickett draft pick means for Steelers QB depth chart

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and we now have the landing spots for all of the draft-eligible college football players. The Pittsburgh Steelers had their pick of a franchise quarterback and they selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the draft. Pickett played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh which shares a practice facility with the Steelers so they had plenty of time to scout him.

Steelers estimated QB depth chart

1. Mitchell Trubisky

2. Kenny Pickett

3. Mason Rudolph

4. Chris Oladokun

Fantasy football breakdown

Pickett’s fantasy value is a little cloudy at the moment. The Steelers brought in Trubisky on a two-year deal to provide the flexibility for their first-round draft pick. When the board fell the way it did, they jumped at the chance to get Pickett. He is 24 years old which is a long-term concern for fantasy football. In his rookie year, he will have to beat out Trubisky in camp and show that he is as pro-ready as he was said to be. If he can become the starter, Pickett will have ample opportunity for a solid rookie fantasy season with good weapons around him.